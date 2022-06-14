TOPEKA (KSNT) – It may be summer break, but USD 501 is keeping busy with a number of programs in the community.

USD 501 Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Tuesday to tell us about them.

The district’s summer enrichment camp ends July 1. Two weeks remain for the camp. The camp includes several sessions including baking, arts, robotics, photography and more. The program has had the highest enrollment since they opened in 2017. For more information, click here.

Free meals are being served throughout Topeka for USD 501 students. To see a list of locations, see the graphic below.

Photo from Topeka Public Schools

To see the full interview, watch the video above.