USD 501 kicks off 2021 summer meals program

TOPEKA (KSNT) – School’s out but the Topeka Public School District is making sure its students will have food on the table.

District 501’s summer meal program started this week, and is free to any child ages one to 18 years old in Shawnee County until August 4.

Children do not have to be 501 students to be eligible for the meals.

Topeka District 501’s Child Nutritional Services Specialist Chris Wagner said parents can also pick up the meals without their child present.

“A lot of kids might not get that nutritious meal that they normally get so the summer program was built around that. Making sure that kids still have access to a nutritious meal, ages one through eighteen,” Wagner said.

There are several different pickup sites throughout Shawnee County, click here for a full list.