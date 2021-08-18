USD 501 student receives President’s Environmental Youth Award

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A third-grade student at Topeka Public Schools is hoping to change the world, one ingredient at a time.

Adelyn Meyer is a third-grade student at Jardine Elementary. While working on a project in second grade, the nature-lover found out how much palm oil production hurts orangutans. She was even more concerned when she found palm oil in her favorite cookies.

Meyer contacted the company, and her mom says the company agreed to look into a new recipe.

Through her research, she was awarded the President’s Youth Environment Award through the Environmental Protection Agency.

“I’m gonna make a big change in the world, because I love nature, animals,” Meyer said.

Her next big goal is to add composting to her school.

“At school, I’ve been seeing a lot of litter and I don’t like that,” Meyer said.