TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local public school students got the opportunity to eat a free lunch while seeing some unique animals.

The United Way of Kaw Valley and the Shawnee County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading held their annual Summer Spike at the Topeka Zoo on Friday. The event offered free lunches to Topeka Public School students 18 years old and younger.

In addition to lunch, the first 300 kids and their adult caregivers got free admission to the zoo. There were also giveaways and games.

Many students rely on school lunches during the school year. The goal of events like this is to provide students with healthy food, even when school isn’t in session.

“We found out statistically that if kids aren’t getting a healthy meal throughout the year, then that’s going to affect them when they come back to school,” Chris Wagner with USD 501 child nutrition services. “So, we’re just trying to make sure they get a healthy meal once a day.

“It feels nice and it’s good for people to eat during lunch instead of skipping it,” Topeka resident Brylynn Stricklin said. “And, I like that they’re free because some people can’t afford it.”

This is USD 501’s third year taking part in the Summer Spike. Organizers said they start preparing as early as April because they distribute thousands of meals to students each summer.