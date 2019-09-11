USD 501 superintendent discusses Suicide Prevention Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools is taking part in National Suicide Prevention Week, which runs Sept. 8-14.

Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson stopped by KSNT News Wednesday morning to talk about how the district is participating in the campaign.

“Suicide for youth is significant across the nation. It’s gone up about 30% across the nation for young people between the age of about 15 on up, to about 21,” said Dr. Anderson. “We really have seen that rise every year and Kansas is no different than any other state in that regards.”

Topeka Public Schools is supporting suicide prevention in a number of ways:

Partnering with Family Service and Guidance Center

Providing a comprehensive suicide prevention risk assessment

Implementing Trauma-Informed Schools program

Providing a suicide prevention curriculum

7 Cups, as student app/website with 24/7 support for suicide prevention via text/instant messaging

Providing parent resource materials and services

Dr. Anderson encourages everyone, not just those in the USD 501 district, to use the resources available to prevent suicide.