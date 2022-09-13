TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson provided insight on how the district responds to security threats, after a teen was arrested for taking a gun to Topeka West High School, an intruder was found inside Eisenhower Middle School and a Highland Park High School student was removed from campus after he reportedly had a weapon.

Anderson stopped by 27 News Tuesday to give us details on how the district responds to situations like these.

“When these things happen, we connect with law enforcement directly. We share with them, ‘Can we say this statement?’ or ‘What can we say?’ or ‘What are the details?” she said. “We don’t want to speak in err, but we do want to give as much information as possible. So we gave a statement to our families based on what law enforcement shared we could say and what we know to be factual. So that’s the best that we can do immediately and then making sure that students and staff are safe.”

Superintendent Anderson said they give statements via email, but parents can also sign up for text alerts.

“As we contact law enforcement, as they investigate, we’ll give information we can give so we don’t impede an investigation, but we give as much information that you might want as a parent, that I would want as a parent.”

She went on to say the worst thing you can do is give wrong information or give it too early, so they wait for law enforcement to let them know what’s ok to say. The district gives the statement to the police first, and then sends it out, especially if it’s a criminal investigation.

To see all the happenings across the district, click here.