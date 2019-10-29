USD 501 takes precautions while Topeka Police search for escaped suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools is working to keep students safe while Topeka Police continue to search for an escaped suspect in central Topeka.

Topeka Public schools sent out a text alert to parents stating that “Police are addressing an incident in central Topeka. School police are maintaining high visibility to ensure dismissal occurs as normal.”

Jordan Russell, 20, was last seen at the Topeka Law Enforcement Center and is wanted for aggravated escape from custody.

If you know of his location or see him, call 911. Anonymous tips can be left at Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.