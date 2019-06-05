USDA holds career fair to fill positions at National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - Dozens of people showed up Tuesday with resumes in hand hoping to land a job with the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility in Manhattan.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture hosted a career fair to find people to fill sixty positions at the facility.

NBAF coordinator Ken Burton said each position is key to protecting the country against foreign animal diseases and supporting global health and food security.

"We're bringing on a lot of management positions right now that will have roles in bio-risk management," said Burton. "The scientific program support will be online, so they'll be very responsible for creating the infrastructure that allows a lot of this research to be done."