USD 501 extends summer meal program with delayed start of school

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With in-person school days set to start later than anticipated, the Topeka Public School district is extending its summer food program.

The program was set to end in July before the normal school year started. But because of the pandemic, meals will be available until August 28.

“Now that last day is a Friday but those meals will cover the weekend up until the 31st breakfast so in hindsight, they’re covered until the 31st,” said Chris Wagner who coordinates the distribution of the meals.

The 501 Summer Meal Program has been giving kids in the district seven days worth of food this summer. Parents and students have been picking up the ready-to-eat items like milk, cheese and healthy snacks on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

On Wednesdays and Fridays families can get over 20 pounds of fresh produce through a USDA program too. That program is open to all members of the community, not just families with 501 students.