USPS releases shipping deadlines for holiday season

It’s only the first full week of November, but it’s already time to start thinking about getting your holiday gifts in the mail.

The U.S. Postal Service released some important ship-by dates for this year.

The deadline for mail and packages is Dec. 20 for regular mail to arrive by Christmas.

Priority mail’s deadline is Dec. 21.

For those procrastinators out there, the priority mail express deadline is Dec. 23, but employees said that option will cost you quite a bit of money.

Some ground-shipping deadlines for overseas military destinations have already passed.

Click here to find a detailed list of shipping deadlines.