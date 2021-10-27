USPS slow down creating late utility bills in northeast Kansas

WAMEGO, KS (KSNT)– Some community members across northeast Kansas are having to pay up because the United States Postal Service is slowing down.

USPS launched new standards for first class mail at the beginning of October. This has caused a slow down for certain deliveries across the country.

A handful of residents in Wamego say this has led to receiving their utility bills late, but city officials are assuring them there are other ways to pay.

“When paying their bill they have an option of coming into the city office and paying it,” Stacie Eichem, Wamego City Manager, said. “They also have an option, we have a drop box on the north side of the building that they can put a check in or we do have a third party that they can do an online payment with.”

Anyone with questions about their bills and this slow down is encouraged to contact the City of Wamego at 785-456-9119.