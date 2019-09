FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2010 file photo, a nurse practitioner prepares a flu vaccination in Rockville, Md. A puzzling study of U.S. pregnancies suggests that women who received back-to-back flu shots between 2010 and 2012 _ after a new swine flu vaccine came out _ more often had miscarriages. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System is offering free flu vaccines to all enrolled veterans now through March 31, 2020.

The vaccines are available at the Topeka and Leavenworth VA Medical Centers and all associated Community Based Outpatient Clinics.

No appointment is necessary. Veterans need to bring their VA ID card and wear a short-sleeve or loose-fitting shirt.

Enrolled veterans can also get the free standard dose flu vaccine at any Walgreens.