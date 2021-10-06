VA Eastern Kansas ropes in PAFRA rodeo week with drive-by-parade for veterans

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association is performing in Topeka this week and our local VA is helping kick off the festivities by supporting some of our local heroes too.

On Wednesday, PAFRA and VA Eastern Kansas had a drive-by parade for the veterans at the Topeka VA. Last year’s event was canceled because of COVID, so this year’s revamped event was extra special for the residents.

Chief of Communications & Public Relations Joseph Burke said this week was the first time many of the vets had been outside the building during this pandemic.

“We want to take care of our most vulnerable population and in doing so they haven’t seen the light of day many times,” Burks said.

Just in time for the parade though, COVID restrictions lifted just a bit and some of the heroes at the VA were able to get outside and experience appreciation from members of the community and fellow military servicemen and women.

“It’s special to them but it’s just as special to us because we get the opportunity to show them that we really do appreciate what they have done for their country,” PAFRA Vice President Steve Milton said.

Every member of the professional armed forces rodeo is past or present military and VA officials said it’s special for the veterans to see them continuing to give back to the country as they did.

“What matters to them is that they see the next generation of military rising up behind them and today is going to show them just a little bit of that,” Burks said.

The World Championship Rodeo is October 7-9 at Stormont Vail Event Center’s Landon Arena. Click here and here for tickets and to learn more about the rodeo.