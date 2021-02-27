VA Eastern Kansas vaccinates hundreds of veterans in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System gave 240 veterans coronavirus vaccinations in Junction City on Saturday.

The VA staff gave the Moderna vaccine to veterans 65 and older. Prior to this, the health care system was only administering the vaccine at their Topeka and Leavenworth locations. Many veterans in the Junction City-area were unable to make the drive, so they decided to travel to them, according to Joseph Burks with the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System.

“The number of miles veterans have traveled throughout their careers, the number of sacrifices they put on the table, the family members that have been affected with this,” Burks said. “Any opportunity we can to go to them, it’s what we have to do.”

The staff will be back in 28 days to give the veterans their second shots, which they scheduled appointments for on Saturday.

The VA healthcare system is also looking into more opportunities to travel across the area to vaccinate more veterans, according to Burks.