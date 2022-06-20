TOPEKA (KSNT) – Heavy smoke and fire coming from several sides of a home met firefighters Sunday night in Topeka.

Fire Marshal Alan Stahl said all the occupants were able to get out unharmed before the fire department arrived Sunday night just before 7 p.m. The home was vacant, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

Crews initially began a defensive attack before getting the fire under control and only then entered the home and conducted a search.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, the damage is expected to exceed $26,000 which is a total loss.