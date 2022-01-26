Vacant Topeka home has $20,000 damage after Tuesday morning fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Firefighters responding to a vacant Topeka home Tuesday morning witnessed smoke and flames coming from the two-story home.

According to the Topeka Fire Department, firefighters who responded to the dwelling at 608 S.W. Lincoln St. immediately started fighting the fire, trying to keep the flames from spreading. When it was safe to do so, they entered the home to look for occupants but found no one inside.

Alan Stahl, Public Education Officer for the TFD, said the estimated damage to the structure was $20,000 and the fire was intentionally set.

Firefighters did not find any working smoke detectors.