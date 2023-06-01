TOPEKA (KSNT) – A vacant hotel on a busy Topeka street is causing issues for the city and first responders. Now, one city leader says something needs to change.

Thursday morning, firefighters responded to a fire at the abandoned “Relax Inn” hotel on Wanamaker Road. Later in the day, signage posted around the property indicated the city of Topeka had condemned the building.

The fire was just one of many recent events that have required a response from first responders. Following Thursday’s fire, Topeka District 8 City Councilman Spencer Duncan said he’s grown frustrated with continued problems with the building.

“Having it just sit there isn’t good for crime. It’s not good for public safety. It’s just not a good look for the city in general,” Duncan said. “So, the city can step up enforcement of the rules in place and have an open conversation with the owner about what their long term plans are.”

Duncan tells 27 News the city is working to talk to the owner of the property to discuss the next steps.