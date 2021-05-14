Vaccinations move forward for 12 to 15 year olds

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka USD 501 and the Kansas Department of Health & Environment are presenting all 12, 13, 14, and 15 year olds with the chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine as early as Monday, May 17.

A free vaccination clinic will be held on Monday, May 17th at Topeka High School from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Highland Park High School from noon to 1 p.m.

Students will be notified at school and the vaccinations will require parental consent.

Students in Topeka can contact their school principal for more information.

In Lyon County a vaccination clinic is scheduled for Friday, May 21st from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Emporia Middle School.

“We are proud to be offering the Pfizer vaccine to our students as part of our larger efforts to beat COVID-19. Getting vaccinated is the best way to get our community and schools back to normal and allows students to play sports and do activities without the fear of quarantining after an exposure.” Lyon County Public Health

Students who want the vaccine will have to get their parent’s or guardian’s permission.

The Riley County Health Department will hold a vaccine clinic on May 20th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pottorf Hall in Manhattan.

Riley County said in a press release there will be food and activities for those who get vaccinated.

Parents can register their children at this link.