TOPEKA (KSNT) – COVID-19 vaccines are now available for younger kids.

The Topeka E.R. Hospital received the first doses of COVID vaccines for young children. Any child between six months and four-years-old is now eligible to receive the vaccine. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are now available in local clinics. While doctors understand this can be a difficult decision, they’re always ready to provide support and give advice.

“Find their physician whom they trust,” said Dr. Jared Schreiner. “Be it their pediatrician, their family doctor, and take some time to sit down, ask good questions, understand the data and spend some time really just talking with a physician that you trust.”

Pfizer suggests kids get a second dose three weeks after the first, followed by a booster two months after. Find a local clinic to schedule a vaccine appointment at vaccines.gov.