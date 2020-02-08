Valentine’s Day how-to: homemade caramel

April Nusz joins KSNT News from The Hanging N farm to teach how to make caramel sauce with goat’s milk.

It’s a simple recipe, but the only difficult part is the time commitment. This sauce is a labor of love, perfect for this Valentine’s Day. It’s delicious straight out of the jar, mixed into coffee, or as a topping for desserts.

Goat Milk Caramel Sauce

Ingredients

2 cups goat’s milk or cow’s milk

⅓ cup brown sugar

½ tsp. vanilla extract

one cinnamon stick

pinch of salt

¼ tsp. baking soda

2 tbsp milk reserved (whichever you’re using)

Equipment Needed

1 large heavy pot

1 wooden spoon

1 8 oz clean jar

Instructions