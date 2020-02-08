Valentine’s Day how-to: homemade caramel

April Nusz joins KSNT News from The Hanging N farm to teach how to make caramel sauce with goat’s milk.
It’s a simple recipe, but the only difficult part is the time commitment. This sauce is a labor of love, perfect for this Valentine’s Day. It’s delicious straight out of the jar, mixed into coffee, or as a topping for desserts.
Goat Milk Caramel Sauce
Ingredients
- 2 cups goat’s milk or cow’s milk
- ⅓ cup brown sugar
- ½ tsp. vanilla extract
- one cinnamon stick
- pinch of salt
- ¼ tsp. baking soda
- 2 tbsp milk reserved (whichever you’re using)
Equipment Needed
- 1 large heavy pot
- 1 wooden spoon
- 1 8 oz clean jar
Instructions
- Pour the goat milk, sugar, salt, vanilla, and cinnamon into pot and bring to a boil over medium heat. Stir to make sure all of the sugar has dissolved.
- While the mixture comes to a boil, mix the reserved milk and baking soda in a separate bowl until the baking soda has dissolved. Remove pot from burner, pour baking soda mixture into the pot, stirring fast, be careful because the mixture will bubble up vigorously! Stir until the bubbles have subsided. Turn the heat to medium and return the pot to the heat.
- Continue to cook the mixture, stirring frequently because the mixture could begin to harden into candy or may bubble and over the pot. The mixture should begin to a darken and start thickening into a sauce consistency. Continue simmering and stirring frequently until the you achieve the desired color and coats the back of a spoon. This may take another 20-40 minutes.
- Pour into jar and allow to cool completely. Store in the refrigerator until ready to use.