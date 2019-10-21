Valeo aims to ‘unmask the stigma’ with annual fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Monday morning on KSNT, Bill Persinger, Valeo Behavioral Health Care CEO, and Frank Henderson, Valeo Behavioral Health Care Board Chair, spoke about the fundraiser Valeo holds every year.

The annual fundraiser will take place on November 16 in Topeka at the Maner Conference Center, Sunflower Ballroom.

“The reason for that is to give out a message of hope and recovery,” Persinger said. “We see a lot of people struggling with anxiety, depression, family problems… We want to make sure the doors are open all day every day so people have opportunities to talk about their problems and pursue a treatment course that results in a better life.”

The name of the fundraiser this year is “Unmasking Stigma” and focuses on breaking down the stigma that surrounds those who seek mental health assistance.

“There is a stigma many times that exists for those that need mental health assistance, and we want to remove that mask of the stigma,” Henderson said. “We want to encourage folks to come and seek mental health services when they need them.”

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets for the event.