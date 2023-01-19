TOPEKA (FOX 43)- The annual Point in Time Count is next week on Jan. 25.

Groups with Valeo Behavioral Health Care will survey the community, and count how many people are without homes in Topeka. This data will give Valeo, Shawnee County’s designated mental health authority, an idea of how many resources and supplies will be needed to properly administer their services for the remainder of the year.

Some partners with the Topeka Rescue Mission and Valeo Behavioral Health Care appeared on the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak about the importance of the Point in Time Count and how it allows them to better cater their services to the needs of the community.

For more information on how you can participate in the event, click here.