TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash involving a van and a dump truck impacted traffic near a busy Central Topeka intersection Monday.

Law enforcement could be seen blocking the southbound lanes of Topeka Blvd. around noon as a tow truck removed a van that had struck the rear-end of a dump truck near the intersection of 17th St. and Topeka Blvd. A KSNT 27 News Reporter said the area is now clear for traffic.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.