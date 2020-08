MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A driver was rescued from their car Tuesday afternoon after they drove through a Manhattan firehouse.

It happened just after 3 p.m. at 1100 Poyntz Avenue. Fire crews heard the crash and found the driver stuck in the vehicle. Crews worked to free the trapped driver and they were taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital.

Photo from Manhattan Fire Department

The condition of the driver and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time.