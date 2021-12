TOPEKA (KSNT) – An intentionally set fire did more than $15,000 in damages to a medium-duty pick-up truck Friday morning, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

Fireman responded to the 1000 block of N.E. Winfield Avenue just after 3 a.m. and found flames shooting from the passenger side of the vehicle.

Firefighters did not find anyone in the truck but during an investigation concluded the fire was intentionally set.