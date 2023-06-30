TOPEKA (KSNT) – Drivers are advised to avoid part of I-470 in Topeka due to a crash Friday afternoon.

A Shawnee County Dispatcher told KSNT 27 News that traffic is backed up on I-470 eastbound due to a wreck first reported at 12:06 p.m. Motorists should avoid this area and seek alternative routes of travel at this time.

The Topeka Fire Department said on social media that a vehicle fire is active in the eastbound lanes of I-470.

To keep up with breaking news and urgent traffic alerts, consider downloading our mobile app.