LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A Carbondale woman was injured after crashing into a guardrail and impaling her vehicle in Douglas County.

At around 11:05 a.m. Monday, the driver of a 2015 Lincoln MKZ was about 2.5 miles west of Lawrence and traveling eastbound in an unknown lane, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash logs.

The vehicle hydroplaned to the right, striking a guardrail and becoming impaled, according to KHP crash logs.

The 34-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to KHP crash logs. She sustained minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.