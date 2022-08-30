EMPORIA (KSNT) – Authorities are investigating a crash Tuesday morning that sent a woman to the hospital.

According to Emporia Fire Captain Willie Ward, a rescue truck and engine were dispatched around 8:00 a.m to mile marker 133 in Emporia Tuesday morning to put out a fully engulfed car fire.

The vehicle appeared to have gone off the road, rolling multiple times before it came to rest.

Ward said it was unclear if the woman was ejected or pulled from the vehicle, but she was taken to Newman Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries.

The vehicle was southbound on I-35 when the crash happened. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation.