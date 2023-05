TOPEKA (KSNT) – First responders were called to the scene of a car crash on I-70 in Topeka where a vehicle ended up on top of a guard rail.

Law enforcement responded to a crash involving a vehicle on eastbound I-70 near the 1st St. exit on Thursday, May 18. The Topeka Police Department’s watch commander told KSNT 27 News this was a non-injury crash.

