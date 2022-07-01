TOPEKA (KSNT) – Vehicles have reportedly caught on fire following a vehicle crash in South Topeka.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, more than one vehicle has caught on fire following a car crash at the intersection of Southwest Topeka Boulevard and Southwest University Boulevard. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes such as Southwest 75 Highway and Southwest 57th Street.

Abigail Christian, the Public Information Officer for the Sheriff’s Office, told 27 News that the crash involves multiple vehicles. A preliminary investigation shows that two vehicles, a smaller SUV and a semi-truck, were involved in the crash.

The entire intersection is currently shut down and American Medical Response (AMR) has been requested for at least two people at the scene.