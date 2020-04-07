Veteran job fair moved online due to COVID-19 concerns

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – A job fair for veterans and their spouses will start online Tuesday. The event was originally to be an in-person job fair at Fort Riley but was postponed due to Coronavirus concerns.

The job fair is being organized by DAV and RecruitMilitary. Senior Vice President of RecruitMilitary Chris Newsome said the online experience is like a big chat room.

“These organizations are able to go in to the ecosystem, look at these men and women, review their resumes,” Newsome said. “Some of these candidates are able to do the exact same thing. They are able to apply to jobs in many cases.”

Once the event starts, Newsome said companies will be posted in their chat rooms. Job seekers can move in and out of the rooms, chatting with employers along the way. They also have the ability to use a webcam and video chat with employers.

Newsome said it’s still networking just in a different format and it’s working. He said the same amount of people are seeing success with employers in an online job fair that they’d expect to see in person.

“That is either a job offer in hand, or an invitation to apply, to interview,” Newsome said. “Next steps is kind of how we are defining success because it’s always going to be in the hands of that job seeker and employer to tie the knot.”

Newsome said they are seeing around 50 percent of job seekers go through these “next steps” with employers in the online job fairs they’ve already held.

The Central Region Virtual Career Fair for Veterans is Tuesday from 11 am to 3 pm. Click here to register.