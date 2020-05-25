Veteran performs “Taps” at Gage Park Memorial for “Taps Across America”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As part of a national movement, veterans across America decided to perform “Taps” at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Jared Workman is a 65-year-old veteran who performed at Gage Park Memorial on Monday. He said he was determined to perform, rain or shine. Luckily right before 3, the rainy weather cleared for a bit, then started after he was done.

Workman said it was important for him to find a way to honor the holiday and the fallen men and women that it’s for.

“Especially with this corona- with this Covid-19 going around, people can’t do quite as many ceremonies like they could so someone came up with this idea to do taps across the United States,” Workman said.

Some other members of his post came out to listen to Workman perform.

