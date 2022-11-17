TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gerald Hinton was just 21-years-old when he was drafted into World War II.

His journey into the war began in 1941, he packed his bags just southeast of Topeka and made his way to Little Rock, Arkansas.

“My draft notice came up and I was sent to Little Rock, Arkansas, and with the 35th division,” Hinton told KSNT 27 News. From Arkansas, he was sent to California to begin training.

“They put us on a train and sent us to Alabama. Camp Rooker. And then they told us, ‘Okay we’re training you for the invasion of Europe,” Hinton said.

Hinton said he and his division trained for months in the harsh cold and winter months before making the journey across the pond to fight in Europe.

“It took us 14 days to get to Europe,” Hinton said.

His battalion continued to train in the City of Bastogne, Belgium, where he would take place in one of the most important battles of the war, The Battle of the Bulge.

“We went to the front lines against the German troops,” Hinton said.

He would fight another year before making it back to the states in 1945. He considers himself one of the lucky ones to make it home.

“I never felt like a hero. I was scared part of the time. You’re bound to be. Because you never know when it was gonna be your day or your time. But it wasn’t too bad. I lived through it. That’s all I can say is I lived through it,” Hinton said.

When asked if he would do it again, he said he would.

Now, 77 years after the war and at 103-years-old, he still lives in Topeka.