Veteran walks across the country for PTSD awareness

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - One veteran is walking across the country to raise awareness for PTSD.

He served for over 20 years and dealt with feelings of anxiety, depression and thoughts of suicide.

After retiring, Jimmy Novak embarked on his journey from Washington in March. He left his wife and three kids at home to walk on the five-month expedition.

Novak passed through Topeka on Sunday.

He said he's been finding places to sleep through American Legions along the way. If not, he camps out on the side of the road. But he said it's worth it if it will save lives.

"I'm pretty good at walking and I thought it would be a good way to see America," said Novak. "So I'm walking across trying to get conversations started and to remove some of the stigma about having conversations around those topics."

He will continue on foot until he reaches Disney World in Florida.

You can donate to Novak via GoFundMe or Facebook.

