Veterans across the nation honor the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier turned 100-years-old Sunday and at 1 p.m. cities honored those who have lost their lives serving our country.

For Topekans, the Military Monument in Gage Park hosted a rededication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Veterans and family gathered to show their support for those who have died in battle without identification.

“It’s a pleasure and an honor to be a part of something like this in rededicating the tomb of the unknown soldier, now 100-years-old,” Rededication Organizer Herschel Stroud said.

Similar events will be taking place around the state as we get closer to Veterans Day on Thursday.