KANSAS (KSNT) – There will be Memorial Day services at all four Kansas state Veteran’s cemeteries throughout this Memorial Day Weekend.

The Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office (KCVAO) invites anyone to attend services starting at 10 a.m. Monday at the Fort Dodge, Fort Riley, Manhattan and Winfield veterans cemeteries.

Additionally, there will be a “Stories from the Grave” event at the Historic Topeka Cemetery from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for Civil War remembrance and Monday starting at 10 a.m. for a Vietnam Veterans ceremony. Storytellers will be stationed around the cemetery for visitors to hear.

KCVAO said seating will be limited and recommended visitors bring their own lawn chairs.

Some of the events memorial events planned throughout the weekend:

Sons of Union Veterans Remembrance Ceremony 9 a.m. Saturday at the Topeka Cemetery, 1601 SE 10th Ave.

Stories from the Grave – Civil War Remembrance 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Topeka Cemetery, 1601 SE 10th Ave.

Stories from the Grave – Vietnam Veterans Ceremony 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the Topeka Cemetery, 1601 SE 10th Ave.

Flags for Memorial Day 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Fort Riley Post Cemetery, 191 Huebner Rd., Manhattan

Fort Riley Memorial Day Ceremony 11:40 a.m. Monday Fort Riley Post Cemetery, 191 Huebner Rd., Manhattan

Memorial Day Weekend at Fort Larned 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday through Monday Fort Larned, 1767 Highway 156

Fort Dodge Memorial Day Ceremony starting at 10 a.m. Fort Dodge, 11560 US Highway 400

WaKeeney Memorial Day Ceremony starting at 10 a.m. WaKeeney, 403 South 13 Street

Winfield Memorial Day Ceremony starting at 10 a.m. Winfield, 1208 North College Street



For more information on KCVAO events click here and for information on the Topeka Veterans Ceremonies click here.