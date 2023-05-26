KANSAS (KSNT) – There will be Memorial Day services at all four Kansas state Veteran’s cemeteries throughout this Memorial Day Weekend.
The Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office (KCVAO) invites anyone to attend services starting at 10 a.m. Monday at the Fort Dodge, Fort Riley, Manhattan and Winfield veterans cemeteries.
Additionally, there will be a “Stories from the Grave” event at the Historic Topeka Cemetery from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for Civil War remembrance and Monday starting at 10 a.m. for a Vietnam Veterans ceremony. Storytellers will be stationed around the cemetery for visitors to hear.
KCVAO said seating will be limited and recommended visitors bring their own lawn chairs.
Some of the events memorial events planned throughout the weekend:
- Sons of Union Veterans Remembrance Ceremony
- 9 a.m. Saturday
- at the Topeka Cemetery, 1601 SE 10th Ave.
- Stories from the Grave – Civil War Remembrance
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
- at the Topeka Cemetery, 1601 SE 10th Ave.
- Stories from the Grave – Vietnam Veterans Ceremony
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday
- at the Topeka Cemetery, 1601 SE 10th Ave.
- Flags for Memorial Day
- 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday
- at the Fort Riley Post Cemetery, 191 Huebner Rd., Manhattan
- Fort Riley Memorial Day Ceremony
- 11:40 a.m. Monday
- Fort Riley Post Cemetery, 191 Huebner Rd., Manhattan
- Memorial Day Weekend at Fort Larned
- 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday through Monday
- Fort Larned, 1767 Highway 156
- Fort Dodge Memorial Day Ceremony
- starting at 10 a.m.
- Fort Dodge, 11560 US Highway 400
- WaKeeney Memorial Day Ceremony
- starting at 10 a.m.
- WaKeeney, 403 South 13 Street
- Winfield Memorial Day Ceremony
- starting at 10 a.m.
- Winfield, 1208 North College Street
For more information on KCVAO events click here and for information on the Topeka Veterans Ceremonies click here.