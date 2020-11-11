Veterans Day parade takes place in Manhattan to honor all who have served

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Veterans were remembered, recognized and honored across the nation Wednesday. Manhattan joined in on the celebrations and hosted a Veterans Day parade in the morning, organized by the Flint Hills Veterans Coalition.

The parade route began at the Manhattan Town Center mall and ended at City Hall traveling along Poyntz Avenue. The theme for this year’s parade was “The 70th anniversary of the Korean War – You are not forgotten.”

Several veterans were in the parade, smiling and waving from their cars, and other veterans were seen on the sides waving and cheering on with other bystanders.

David Chase, a Vietnam veteran who served from 1970 to 1973, reflected back on his years of service and extended his gratitude for being recognized.

“Means a great deal. It’s good to see all of the people come out and honor the veterans,” Chase said. “Some of us, as you know, weren’t honored when we came home and now we are, and that’s a great thing.”

Following the ending of the parade, there was a ceremony honoring Korean War Veterans at City Hall.