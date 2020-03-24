Veterinarians follow new ways of practicing social distancing at their clinics

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local veterinarians are making sure bringing your furry friends in for exams isn’t adding to the spread of COVID-19.

The Animal Clinic of North Topeka is making visits efficient but taking pets straight from the car to the exam room. Owners can wait inside their cars and the pets will be brought back out after their exams.

The same procedure goes for buying food or medicine. Clients can pay for either food or medicine over the phone, and the items will be delivered straight to their cars.

“If things get worse and we feel like we actually do have a lot of cases going around in Shawnee County, we may go to emergency protocol, where we do only keep bare minimum staff in the building,” associate veterinarian Allison Crow said.

These policies aren’t rules from the state, but many other veterinarian offices are following similar policies.