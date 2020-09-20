Vets busy, seeing more new pets during pandemic

BERRYTON, Kan. (KSNT) – As people were stuck in their houses, some turned to furry companions for company, or began paying a little more attention to the ones already part of their family.

This is keeping local veterinarians busy.

“It’s about, probably, three or four calls every single day that we’re getting a new client, or a client with a new patient,” said Sam Remfry, vet assistant at Paw Prints Animal Hospital in Berryton. “There’s a lot of people getting puppy fever, getting new pets.”

Paw Prints has multiple new clients setting up appointments every day, attributing it to people being around their pets more and noticing things they otherwise would not.

The additional CARES Act funding could also be a reason people were getting their pets cared for.

The animal hospital has juggled the new pets by booking appointments, however they are at least two weeks out.

Anyone considering becoming a new pet parent should consider looking at who and where they are buying from, as well as planning for a proper diet, potty training and vaccines.