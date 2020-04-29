Victim dies after east Topeka shooting Tuesday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A person has died after a Tuesday night shooting in east Topeka, according to police.

Officers went to a reported shooting at 11:25 p.m. near Southeast 14th and Locust Street, where they found someone suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The Topeka Police Department said medical crews took the victim to a local hospital and pronounced them dead.

The Topeka Police Department has not released the name of the victim as it works to notify family of what happened. A TPD watch commander did not give information on a shooting suspect, but said investigators are interviewing witnesses.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the TPD Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400, or leave an anonymous tip with Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.