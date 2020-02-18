Victim identified after Topeka police charge hit-and-run driver with murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police released the name Tuesday morning of a man they said was murdered by a hit-and-run driver.

Emerson D. Downing, 41, of Topeka, died from his injuries Monday night after Chad Thomas Cuervas hit him with his car in north Topeka, according to police.

Emerson D. Downing

Downing was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died. Officers said Cuevas fled the scene at 1534 NW Tyler St. A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper found his car near the corner of Southwest Emland Drive and Gage Boulevard, then stopped and arrested him.

Chad Thomas Cuevas

Cuevas is in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a charge of first-degree murder.