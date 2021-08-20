Victim identified in Lawrence Dillons stabbing

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Lawrence Police have identified the victim in the Wednesday morning stabbing outside the Lawrence Dillons on 23rd Street, according to a news release.

Investigators identified 66-year-old Daniel Evan Brooks as the stabbing victim. Medical personnel pronounced Brooks dead on the scene when officers arrived.

Officers arrested Robert Davis, 54, at the scene. He was found holding a knife when police arrived but was convinced to drop the weapon. The victim’s dog was also found injured on scene and is expected to survive, according to a news release.

Davis is currently booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of 2nd-degree murder and animal cruelty.