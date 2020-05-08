Victim in deadly Topeka shooting mother of previous murder victim, police say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A mother and son are now both victims of murder in Topeka, according to police.

The Topeka Police Department identified Lisa R. Hill, 53, as the victim in Thursday afternoon’s deadly north Topeka shooting. Officers found Hill dead around 3:45 near 1100 NW Central Ave. Investigators arrested Charles M. Wilson Friday morning on a charge of 1st degree murder for the shooting.

Charles M. Wilson

Hill is the mother of Joseph R. Hill, 26, who officers found suffering from gunshot wounds April 24 near 1200 NE Quincy St. Hill died shortly afterward. At last update, investigators said they were searching for two persons of interest in Joseph’s murder: Michael D. Flores, 25, and Vincent D. Gonzalez, 22.



Topeka police said they are investigating if the killings of the mother and son are related.

Anyone with information related to either case is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the TPD Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.