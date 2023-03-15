TOPEKA (KSNT) – The victim of a killing in East Topeka has been identified Wednesday.

Donna Eubanks with the City of Topeka reports that Khristopher A. L. Brown, 19, of Topeka was killed during a hit-and-run incident on March 14. No arrests have been made yet in connection to his death.

Topeka police were called at 7:53 p.m. to the 1300 block of Southeast 8th St. after receiving a report of a hit-and-run. Officers found a man, later identified as Brown, at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is ask to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400, or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.