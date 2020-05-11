Victim of Junction City standoff identified

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Junction City police have identified the man who held law enforcement at bay for several hours this weekend.

Early Saturday afternoon, officers were involved in a standoff with an armed subject at 123 W 3rd St. This subject was identified as 39-year-old Damien Paul St. Julien of Junction City. Police say that prior to the incident, Officers had attempted to arrest St. Julien on a felony warrant out of Douglas County. Later in the evening at approximately 8 p.m., St. Julien was found dead inside the residence of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

