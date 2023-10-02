Context: The above video was published on Sept. 22.

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has released the identities of two people killed in a recent house fire in rural Lyon County.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that Lee R. Phillips, 88, and Mary A. Phillips, 85, both died in the Sept. 22 fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Emporia Fire Department (EPD).

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office received the original call around 4 a.m. on Sept. 22 for a house fire in the 1900 block of Road G. Several local fire departments responded to the call alongside the sheriff’s office.

The fire was contained by 7 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office. A man and woman, later identified as Lee and Mary Phillips, were found within the home. The home was described as a total loss.