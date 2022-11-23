DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – A turkey has received a pardon from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after it broke into a resident’s home earlier this month.
The sheriff’s office released bodycam footage of two deputies as they wrangled a turkey that had entered a resident’s home by breaking through a window.
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Sheriff Armbrister has pardoned a Douglas County turkey from any criminal damage charges. Tom the Turkey broke through a window and into a Douglas County resident’s home on Nov. 10. Thanks to the quick thinking and good work of Master Deputy Dunkle and Deputy Bonner, they were able to safely remove the bird from inside the home and set him free.George Diepenbrock, Public Information Officer with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office