VIDEO: Floodwater pours into Manhattan home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Storms with two to four inches of rain and lightning passed through Northeast Kansas Thursday night into Friday morning.
More possible rain is on the way, but a Manhattan woman is reporting flooding from the overnight storm. Renee Gassmann shared a video of torrential rain from the storm pouring into her home around 1 a.m.
Gassmann notes this is the second time her home has been affected by flooding. The video shows her bedroom and bathroom floor completely submerged.
