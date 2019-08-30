VIDEO: Floodwater pours into Manhattan home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Storms with two to four inches of rain and lightning passed through Northeast Kansas Thursday night into Friday morning.

More possible rain is on the way, but a Manhattan woman is reporting flooding from the overnight storm. Renee Gassmann shared a video of torrential rain from the storm pouring into her home around 1 a.m.

I cannot believe this is happening AGAIN! I just want to curl up in a ball and cry. Posted by Renee Gassmann on Thursday, August 29, 2019

Gassmann notes this is the second time her home has been affected by flooding. The video shows her bedroom and bathroom floor completely submerged.

