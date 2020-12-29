VIDEO: KSNT drone shows White Lakes mall rooftop firefight

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Aerial video from KSNT’s drone shows Topeka firefighters battling a fire Tuesday morning from above the condemned White Lakes mall building.

(KSNT Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

The firefight came as icy weather and rain hit Northeast Kansas. Emergency crews originally went to a report of smoke coming from the mall building around 6:45 a.m. before beginning to fight the fully developed flames.

The City of Topeka condemned the building in August, and crews on scene said they couldn’t go inside for their own safety. Instead, they sprayed the fire from a collapsed portion of the roof. The fire still burned at 9 a.m. when KSNT’s drone flew over firefighters on ladders.

(KSNT Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Investigators have not been able to determine the cause of the fire at the property, appraised at $811,000, as of Tuesday morning.

There are homeless camps around the area, according to Barry Feaker, director of Topeka Rescue Mission. He said homeless were found in 2019 inside a former Mexican restaurant on the west side of the mall.

“It’s very likely the facility has been occupied by homeless since then,” Feaker said. Outreach workers haven’t been inside the building, since it is private property.

Feaker said they are monitoring the situation with local police.