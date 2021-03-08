VIDEO: Lyon County deputy escapes injury when tree collapses

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Dispatched to check out a burning tree, one Lyon County deputy knows fortunate timing may have kept him safe.

Lyon County Deputy Brandon Early had just pulled a tree limb from the road when he got back in his vehicle and decided to back his vehicle up and make a phone call.

“I got out of the way just in time,” Early told KSNT News. “I didn’t hear anything, just backed up.”

Early got on his phone to make a call and his dashcam captured the collapse of a burning tree where he had been standing just moments before.

The video was posted on the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office social media page.

“I was definitely shocked,” he said, “sIt was a wake up call.”